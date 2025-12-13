Juvenile and driver killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a deadly crash that happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road.

According to investigators, a vehicle slammed into the back of another car that was exiting a private drive. The crash caused the second vehicle to catch fire.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger in the second vehicle also died. Several other occupants suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police say responding officers quickly helped pull people from the burning vehicle.

Three officers were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries they received during rescue efforts.

Detectives remained on scene for several hours as the investigation continued.

Police say no charges will be filed.