Junior Achievement receives $700,000 for renovations at 'BizTown'

Approximately 25,000 students come to BizTown every year
'Biztown' is a non-profit that helps kids learn about their financial future. They just received $700,000 to make upgrades!
Posted at 7:53 AM, May 14, 2024
Junior Achievement received a $700,000 federal grant for renovations at "BizTown."

The non-profit runs a mock town that allows kids to serve as CEOs and business owners while learning how to manage finances.

Approximately 25,000 students come to BizTown every year, taking with them lessons they'll use beyond the classroom.

Every year, lawmakers can secure funding for community projects and Congressman Greg Stanton chose Junior Achievement. He presented a check on Monday that will help fund new technology, floors, and updating the facility's air-conditioning unit.

The renovations are expected to be completed over the summer.

ABC15's Jamie Warren visited BizTown last year and talked with some of the kids who took on big gigs in the simulation:

BizTown teaches kids about finances, career development

