'It's not about my case': Valley mother begins legislative push four years after daughter's death

PHOENIX — One Valley mother is pushing for answers and change following her daughter's murder. Destiny McClain was shot and killed in Phoenix four years ago.

Now, as her family works to raise awareness, they are also giving back and hoping this journey leads them to the Capitol.

"I believe that what happens in the dark will eventually come to light," said Brena Gilliam-Miller.

Even years after losing her daughter, Gilliam-Miller holds on to that faith.

"I've been very emotional lately because it's coming up on her birthday, and I don't have that closure," said Gilliam-Miller.

In July 2021, the 23-year-old was shot and killed while ordering at a food truck near 17th Street and McDowell Road.

"So, for me, that's hard enough just the fact that I don't have her," said Gilliam-Miller. "But to have no answers, not know who did this, it's even harder. That makes it even more difficult."

Police released this surveillance video of a vehicle of interest seen leaving the area after the early morning shooting. Four years later, the case is still unsolved.

This Friday would mark McClain's golden birthday.

Since her death, the family started a non-profit in her honor, "Our Destiny Our Future Foundation." This winter, they have organized multiple events in connection with the foundation.

"Friday is the birthday tattoo event, and then Saturday we're doing a virtual vigil," said Gilliam-Miller.

A portion of the proceeds from the flash tattoo fundraiser will go back to the non-profit.

The virtual vigil won't include any type of live stream, but Gilliam-Miller hopes it can serve as a time to remember and honor her daughter.

"All we're asking is wherever you are, your time zone at 7 p.m., light a candle, take a photo of it, and upload it to social media with the hashtag #JusticeforDestiny or a light."

Earlier this year, a digital billboard with information on McClain's case went up here in the Valley. But Gilliam-Miller said this virtual vigil also serves as another way to raise awareness.

"Because every person who shares the story is just one extra person is going to hear about it, and that could bring us closer to answers," said Gilliam-Miller.

She is also hoping she can spark change in McClain's honor legislatively. Recently, she started a petition and began talking to lawmakers about a potential bill to require front plates in Arizona.

A page on the Arizona Department of Transportation's website said front plates stopped being required in the 1990s.

"I just got a photo of a vehicle, and I have no clue what model it is," said Gilliam-Miller. "I just know what kind of what color it is. So a plate or some type of identification on that front could have given us a lead, and maybe we wouldn't be here four years later."

She said she feels called to push for this legislation and hopefully help other families.

Gilliam-Miller said she knows there will be people who disagree with her push.

"But at this point, it's not about me," said McClain's mom. "It's not about my case, because it can't help my daughter at this point. I don't want another mother to have to go through this."

Gilliam-Miller said she has been talking with state lawmakers and is waiting for feedback after submitting a proposal. Her hope is for a potential bill to be introduced next session.

ABC15 reached out to Phoenix police, but our team was told there's no update on the case.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to reach out; those who want to remain anonymous can provide a tip through Silent Witness.