It's Arizona Girl Scout Cookie season! Here's what you need to know

It's almost Girl Scout Cookie season in Arizona!

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council kicks off cookie selling this Sunday, January 19, through March 2.

This year's cookie lineup includes Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores, and Toffee-tastic.

This will be the final season, though, for Girl Scout S'mores, as they head into the cookie vault.

The cookies are also one dollar more this season, marking the council's first price hike in almost a decade. Most boxes will run you $6, with specialty cookies Girl Scout S'mores and Toffee-tastic costing $7.

The council attributed the price hike to rising production costs, saying, in part, on their website.

"Since 2017, Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) has worked hard to keep cookie prices the same while the community generously supported the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Given climbing production costs, during our 2025 local cookie season, which will take place from Jan. 19 to March 2, we are taking our first price increase in nearly a decade."

The council is reminding buyers that 100% of proceeds made from the cookies stay with local troops here in Arizona and help fund girls' trips, initiatives, activities, and charity work in our communities.

If you don't know a Girl Scout, try out the Girl Scout Cookies Finder to find out where to buy them near you!