Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Maricopa County supervisors to vote on fiscal year 2026 budget

The upcoming vote will determine the fate of a budget that county officials describe as applying conservative principles to provide "consistent, cost-effective, and impactful service to citizens."
Maricopa County supervisors to vote on fiscal year 2026 budget
Posted

Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the fiscal year 2026 budget that aims to deliver on Chairman Thomas Galvin's January promise to prioritize initiatives increasing prosperity and security in the county.

The upcoming vote will determine the fate of a budget that county officials describe as applying conservative principles to provide "consistent, cost-effective, and impactful service to citizens."

ABC15 got a detailed look at the county's budget on Monday. Watch the full report in the video player above.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen