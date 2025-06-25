Iranian national and wife federally indicted over alleged threat to shoot ICE officers in Tempe

PHOENIX — A federal grand jury returned an indictment on June 24, against Iranian national Mehrzad Asadi Eidivand, 40, and his wife Linet Vartanniavartanians, 37, a U.S. citizen, following alleged threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

According to court documents, on June 21, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers attempted to arrest Eidivand at the couple's Tempe residence due to his failure to comply with a 2013 removal order. Eidivand has contested this removal order multiple times, but the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied his motions consistently. Despite the order for his removal, he remained in the U.S. for over 10 years.

When ICE officers announced themselves at the couple's home, they spoke with Vartanniavartanians, who refused to open the door and insisted that the officers return with a warrant. It was during this time that she allegedly threatened to shoot the federal officers, claiming she was armed and would use the weapon if anyone attempted to enter the house. Additionally, she threatened to exit the residence and shoot the ICE officers directly.

Following her threats, Tempe Police were called to the scene. Eidivand confirmed during a conversation with the police dispatcher that firearms were present inside the home. The next day, on June 22, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) along with ICE ERO executed a federal search warrant at the residence. They discovered two loaded firearms — one on the kitchen counter and another on a nightstand.

Both Eidivand and Vartanniavartanians were arrested without further incident. Eidivand faces charges for Alien in Possession of a Firearm, which carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison, while Vartanniavartanians faces a charge for Threatening to Assault a Federal Officer, which could result in up to 10 years in prison.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating illegal immigration and eliminating transnational criminal organizations, while enhancing community safety and reducing violent crime.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely a formal charge and does not imply guilt; defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is being conducted by HSI Phoenix, ICE, ERO, and the FBI’s Phoenix Office, with prosecution led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Addison Owen from the District of Arizona in Phoenix.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.