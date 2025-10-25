What's next amid probe into DCS, one-on-one with Senator Werner

PHOENIX — Lawmakers have promised changes to the state's child welfare system and ABC15 is following up, continuing our investigation, 'DCS: State of Failure'.

On Friday, Senator Carine Werner, Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, sat down one-on-one with Ashley Holden.

ABC15's investigation follows the high-profile murders of three kids known to the system: Emily Pike, Zariah Dodd, and Rebekah Baptiste.

Our team of investigators has looked in depth at focus areas, including the DCS hotline and communication with tribal nations.

Senator Werner said she has been able to meet with DCS multiple times, including this week.

"I did meet with DCS this week, and we went over some reports that have come back related to the investigations around the Rebekah Baptiste case; which are going to be very helpful in the legislation that we put forward," said Senator Werner. "And DCS, my team, and Rachel Mitchell have met, and we've talked about training, what needs to change around training. And additionally, [Maricopa] County Attorney Mitchell's office is now taking on doing that advanced forensic interviewing that we've talked about many times, and that will go through her office."

ABC15 reached out to MCAO, who told us they get federal funds to put on a statewide class on advanced forensic interviewing. The training, our team was told, happens four times a year.

MCAO believes this kind of interview training is "critical" when investigating certain cases. The county attorney's office is hopeful DCS employees will train alongside law enforcement in those courses.

Senator Werner said the goal is to expand the staff that receives that training.

The senator was also able to detail meetings she's had, including one involving the school Rebekah Baptiste attended. Deputies believe the 10-year-old Valley student was killed by her dad and his girlfriend, shortly after the family moved to Apache County.

Her school, Empower College Prep, has spoken with ABC15 about its efforts to report suspected signs of abuse.

"We had a meeting with Rebekah Baptiste's teachers and their social worker from their school, and it was a productive meeting with DCS," said Senator Werner. "I think that they were able to get a lot of things on the table."

She said they are going to start asking DCS workers for different documentation, like photos. Senator Werner also said they are in the early stages of figuring out what legislation needs to be authored and what can be changed in DCS policy.

"There will be some changes related to mandatory reporting," said Senator Werner. "There will be some changes related to the children's attorneys and how they need to represent them."

She said, right now, they are looking to hold the next stakeholder meeting towards the end of November. At this time, they believe that the meeting will, again, happen behind closed doors.

"We want to ensure that the tribes can feel like they can speak freely," said Senator Werner. "That you know, we had group home staff in the last stakeholder meeting, and they will be invited again. We want them to be able to say how they feel, give their ideas, and not be intimidated by cameras in the room. And of course, we'll be open to interviews afterwards."

ABC15 asked about people who are concerned with transparency and want to see the meetings play out publicly. Senator Wener said they will have a joint hearing, likely before the next session.

"We'll pick a date for that, and everything will be presented in that hearing," said Senator Werner. "So that no one is going to feel like anything was done behind closed doors that did not get brought to the front where they could see it."

