TSMC cited for worker-safety violation after man died in May

PHOENIX — State regulators have cited the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Arizona for a safety violation after a man died on the job earlier this year.

Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) released its findings Thursday, six months after the accident that killed a 41-year-old man.

Cesar Anguiano-Guitron, a tanker-truck driver employed by United Pumping Service, was assigned to pick up a load of waste sulfuric acid on May 15 from the TSMC site in Phoenix. The semiconductor fabrication facility is near Loop 303 and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

As the loading was finishing, the ADOSH report says he heard a hissing sound from the top of the tanker and went to inspect. The tanker hatch blew off because of overpressurization, seriously wounding him. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner said Anguiano-Guitron died at the hospital of multiple blunt force injuries.

On Thursday, ADOSH cited TSMC for a serious safety violation for failing to keep the workplace free from hazards likely to cause death or serious harm. The company was fined $16,131.

TSMC Arizona provided the following statement to ABC15:

“We again extend our deepest condolences to the family of the person who passed away in this tragic incident. TSMC’s top priority is the safety and welfare of everyone who works on our site, including our suppliers and their subcontractors.”

The statement goes onto say:

“We are reviewing the investigation report and general duty citation issued by ADOSH, and will take appropriate follow-up actions and continue our cooperative exchange of information with ADOSH in this matter.”

ADOSH found no violations of state or federal safety standards by United Pumping Service, a California-based company.

Anguiano-Guitron’s family could not be reached for comment on Thursday by ABC15.

