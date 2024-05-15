Watch Now
LIVE: One injured after reports of explosion at TSMC factory in north Phoenix

One person has been injured after a reported explosion at the TSMC plant in north Phoenix.
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 18:32:55-04

PHOENIX — At least one person has been injured after reports of an explosion at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters with the Phoenix, Glendale and Daisy Mountain fire departments responded to the business site near 43rd Avenue and Dove Valley Road in north Phoenix.

A man, reported to be a worker at the site, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

ABC15's helicopter showed a large presence of emergency crews at the scene.

ABC15 is working to learn more details about this developing story.

