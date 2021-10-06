Texts show Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel didn't tell county supervisors she was in rehab

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said she never intended to hide that she was seeking treatment in an out-of-state rehab facility last month.

But when the chair of the County Board of Supervisors texted Adel to personally appear at a special meeting regarding the so-called election “audit,” Adel only replied that she couldn’t attend and didn’t give a reason why.

“Hi- I am out of state unfortunately,” she wrote in a Sept. 8 text to Clint Hickman.

Just got texts (public records request) between County Attorney Allister Adel, her staff, Board of Supervisors re: Adel's rehab announcement.



Screengrab is what I requested 9/14.



Adel did have contact with Supervisors before announcement and didn't tell them. Read on.



1/ pic.twitter.com/uAfIPcujKB — Dave Biscobing (@DaveBiscobing15) October 5, 2021

The text messages were obtained through a public records request.

Once the news about Adel’s rehab was made public, ABC15 requested any and all correspondence from September 6th, 2021 to September 14, 2021, between the Maricopa County Attorney's Office staff and the Board of Supervisors regarding the county attorney to learn more about how it was communicated internally.

In response, the county produced roughly a dozen text messages.

Most were sent between Adel and two supervisors: Hickman and Bill Gates. A few were sent between MCAO Chief of Staff Candice Copple and Gates.

There were no direct emails sent between MCAO and the Board of Supervisors other than a press release regarding Adel’s initial announcement about her treatment.

Adel abruptly announced she was seeking treatment for anxiety, stress, alcohol use, and an eating disorder on September 10th.

On September 14th, the Arizona Republic revealed that Sheriff Paul Penzone had given Adel an ultimatum a day before her announcement: Tell the board or he would.

The text messages show Adel and the two supervisors texting about Penzone and the Republic’s article.

“Really? Playing politics? He gave Candice an ultimatum. He NEVER called me,” Adel texted Hickman (she also sent an identical text to Gates). “My plan was always going to tell the board. I’m not hiding anything. I’m owning this.”

The text messages also show that the supervisors did not know Adel was out of state or in rehab.

“Allister, just want you to know that I had absolutely no idea of your struggle. Won’t be to [sic] wordy, just want you to know you have my support as you go forward. That includes your family, please let me know if I can be of help, anytime! Clint,” Hickman texted late on September 10th.

On September 14th, Gates texted, “I’m sorry you are having to deal with this sort of story. What’s important right now is you and your recovery. Let’s talk when you are back.”

Adel returned to her office on Sept. 20, according to a spokesperson.

Later that week, she agreed to an interview — limited to 10 minutes — with ABC15, where she declined to answer specific questions about what she knew about her office’s role in falsely charging protesters as a criminal street gang, as ABC15's "Politically Charged" investigation revealed.

Contact ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.