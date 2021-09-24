County Attorney declines to answer protest questions during interview

In a one-on-one interview with ABC15, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel declined to answer specific questions about what she knew about her office’s role in falsely charging protesters a criminal street gang.
Adel said it would be unethical and inappropriate for her to discuss any facts about the cases because the protesters have filed lawsuits.
ABC15 has been requesting interviews with Adel since the station launched its Politically Charged investigation in February.
Adel refused those requests over a seven-month period citing an outside review she ordered to looking into ABC15’s reporting.
ABC15’s investigation led to the dismissal of nearly 40 protest cases and is now a key focus in a Department of Justice pattern-of-practice probe into the Phoenix Police Department.
On Thursday, Adel granted ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing a 10-minute interview.
Watch the full interview below:
