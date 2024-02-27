Third teen violence subcommittee meeting brings hope for actionable change

GILBERT, AZ — The third Gilbert Teen Violence Subcommittee meeting brought hours of community discussion with the three-member group. East Valley community members say they are still frustrated and have a desire for accountability, although some left Monday's meeting feeling a little more hopeful.

"We are currently here still in crisis," said community advocate Katey McPherson.

Four East Valley cities, towns and Pinal County all currently have multiple teen violence investigations. Gilbert's Police Chief Michael Soelberg gave an update during Monday's meeting, saying the department is still investigating 12 active cases.

"In my opinion, these assaults are on pause, and I hope that we never see this again," said McPherson.

People showed up in orange to supportPreston Lord, the 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek and later died.

Parents of other teen violence victims were also at the meeting. One by one, people stepped up to the microphone to share potential solutions including a mobile neighborhood watch, more school resources officers with trauma training, and even other outlets like teen boxing groups.

Some even talked to teen students and brought their concerns to the meeting. Representatives from multiple districts also came to listen.

"What we've been through as a town, grief," said Council Member Chuck Bongiovanni.

He told the meeting that as a community, he believes they will get through this with solutions.

Some people who spoke said they have confidence in the subcommittee.

"I think there's a lot of effort and a lot of work done, and there's more to do," said community member Tami Smull.

After the meeting, ABC15 was able to speak one-on-one with Council Member Bongiovanni.

"I think we have really gone far in the beginning everyone is angry, and I think we are now at the point where people are giving solutions," said Bongiovanni.

He told ABC15 the subcommittee wants to have at least one more meeting and then take some different ideas to the council, possibly even start a task force or join with a current one.

"We want to get people involved, more than they have been involved in this," said Bongiovanni. "A real seat at the table."

ABC15 asked what he would tell members of the community waiting for actionable change.

"It's coming," said Bongiovanni. "It's going to take a little time, but it's coming."

Currently, a date has not been set for the next subcommittee meeting.

