MCAO turns down charges against second teen in Gilbert assault case

GILBERT, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has turned down a second case of teen violence in Gilbert.

Police originally arrested six people for an assault at the Gilbert In-N-Out restaurant in August of 2023.

Last week ABC15 learned MCAO turned down charges against a teen arrested in that case.

At that time, MCAO sent us a statement that stated in part, "In connection to an attack at a fast food franchise in Gilbert last August, a total of four people - three adults and one juvenile - have been charged by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. One case against one additional juvenile has been turned down for prosecution because the juvenile was not involved in the fight in question."

The statement also urged anyone in the community with information to reach out to police.

Wednesday, Gilbert Police confirmed that the charges against a second 16-year-old were also turned down in this case.

ABC15 has reached out to MCAO to learn more information on why the case was turned down.

As of Tuesday, Gilbert police officials told ABC15 they have 12 active teen violence cases and have made dozens of arrests.

Some East Valley residents have called for Police Chief Michael Soelberg's resignation.

Chief Soelberg's weekly teen violence press conference is set for Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

