Combs High School basketball team ends season dedicated to Preston Lord on a high note

GILBERT, AZ — The Combs Coyotes Boys' Basketball Team ended their season on a high note. They may not have scored the win on Wednesday night, but their season as a whole has been nothing short of incredible.

Fans went wild during Round 1 of the AIA Boys Basketball 4A State Tournament.

Combs High School played against ALA Gilbert North at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Many people in the stands wore orange in honor of Preston Lord, who was a member of the Combs Coyotes and, we're told, the heart of the team. Lord was killed in October and his death is being investigated along with a string of other teen violence cases.

Preston's teammates dedicated their season to him, even placing his jersey on the sidelines at every game. ABC15 spoke exclusively with Head Coach Hosea Graham and two players after the game. They want to thank the community for their continued support, saying that helped them get through the tragedy.

Preston Lord's impact on Combs Coyotes basketball team

“It means so much. It’s like… you can't express in words. It’s so, like, filling your heart with that joy and it's all for him. So much support,” said Logan Tuckfield, a Combs Coyotes basketball player.

“I'm so happy that I had everyone to support me because, personally, I was going through so much. Just to have Coach Graham and my teammates and my family help me through it. Just basketball itself has been so therapeutic," said Kam Dubose, another player.

“This is an experience that we will all never forget, and we will carry with us. We will remain families… wherever they go, we remain a family. This is something they will tell their kids about - this season, this season,” said Coach Graham.

This is the furthest the boy's basketball team has come in a season in recent years. Coach Graham told ABC15 that the success the boys are walking away with is immeasurable as they learned to be there for each other as a family.