Preston Lord's impact on Combs Coyotes basketball team

SAN TAN VALLEY — Preston Lord was the heart of the Combs Coyotes basketball team, and he still is. Looking around the court, you will find his picture, his name, and his jersey.

"It's really hard when you're in the locker room and you're just, you think about him one time... but then you go to the bench, and there's his jersey on the bench, and he's there," said Logan Tuckfield, one of Lord's best friends.

His teammates told ABC15 on Thursday that they can feel Lord's spirit. It has inspired them to change the way they live their lives.

"I never take a moment for granted. I'm always careful on how I spend the last few seconds with some certain people," said Jaimin Amador.

Lord has also inspired Hosea Graham to change his lessons as a coach.

"It's not about a game; it's about them and their mental health. You know, and, and how they're feeling and their emotions," said Coach Graham.

Coach Graham has been instrumental in supporting these young men. He has been able to teach them skills of perseverance and resilience.

"I really get to nurture the heart around the jersey," said Coach Graham.

Coach Graham said he is proud of how vulnerable they have been, turning what can be looked at as a weakness into strength.

"Make sure these guys know how much I love them, and I appreciate them because I never really got to tell Preston how I felt. So, got to make sure that they know, and that I have their backs," said Tuckfield.

"They will be able to take that tool with them into their lives and have empathy and be kind to others," said Coach Graham.

The players are thankful for Coach Graham's support and feel that he was meant to be their coach during this difficult time.

"There's been times that he's texted me, you know, just how are you feeling and just check up on us and just show us that he really cares," said Jaxon Jones.

Through all of this, they have found that the way to move forward and continue honoring Lord is through kindness. They said that's how Lord was and how he would want others to be.

"He was one of the nicest people I've ever met. I just never want his memory to fade," said Kamren Dubose.