Chandler city, school district leadership announce actions to address teen violence

CHANDLER — Wednesday marked four months since Preston Lord was attacked at a Queen Creek Halloween party and later died. Each month the community has come together to walk with the Lord family. February 28 marked the fourth walk as the community waits for answers and arrests in Lord's case.

"It's a chance to be with Preston," said Angela Rogers.

She and Kristine Brennan have been a big part of pushing for justice for Lord and taking a stand against teen violence.

"I think that because there hasn’t been any arrests yet, that’s the biggest challenge," said Brennan.

The Chandler Mayor and Vice Mayor joined the pair along with dozens of others wearing orange Wednesday to walk around the Chandler Unified School District Offices.

"We just want to be a part of the solution and make sure that our residents are getting their answers," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.

"This is a reminder of the work that still needs to be done in the community," said Chandler Vice Mayor OD Harris.

Later, Harris announced changes city leaders are working on.

"We're working on a social ordinance that’s going to be named after Preston Lord called the Preston Lord community safety bill," said Harris. "We're hoping through this work we can continue to shine light in dark places."

After the walk, community members went to the CUSD Board Meeting where the superintendent addressed the group.

"We extend our hearts and our sorrow to the Lord family and all victims of senseless violence," said Superintendent Franklin R. Narducci. "This is not easy for anyone."

Narducci announced action the district is taking, including forming a Teen Violence Advisory Committee.

"We envision this group helping us address matters including smartphone usage, social media, video dangers, bullying, and harassing," said Supt. Narducci.

Parents still stood up and called for better communication and more action. Some urged the board to listen to students and "be better."

"There are A+ parents that deserve A+ respect for our children," said community advocate Katey McPherson.

People were not happy with how the meeting ended.

After, ABC15 tried to ask the Superintendent questions, but he wouldn't answer them. Later district staff told us they would later do an in-depth interview on their plan to address teen violence. ABC15 will keep you updated on a timeline for that interview.

