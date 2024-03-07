Candlelight vigil to be held in Gilbert Thursday evening in honor of Preston Lord

GILBERT, AZ — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night after several arrests were announced in the murder of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

According to a post shared on social media, the vigil will be held at 194th Street and Via Del Rancho, in the Queen Creek Ranchettes neighborhood at 5:30 p.m.

Preston Lord was taken to a hospital after being assaulted at a Halloween party near 194th Street and Via del Oro in Queen Creek on October 28. He died two days later.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell held a news conference with Queen Creek police officials on Wednesday night where they announced four indictments in connection to the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord. A fifth person was arrested and seen in court on Thursday morning. All face charges of homicide and kidnapping.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says additional arrests and charges are possible in connection to Lord's death.

TIMELINE: A look at teen violence in the East Valley

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com.