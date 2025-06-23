Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigationsSeeking Death

Actions

SEEKING DEATH: Should prosecutors seek death against the wishes of victims’ families?

Only 41 of the 350 death sentences brought by MCAO have ended with a death sentence
Maricopa County death penalty cases have cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars even though they rarely end in death sentences.
SEEKING DEATH: Should prosecutors seek death against the wishes of victims’ families?
Seeking Death.png
Posted

PHOENIX — Maricopa County death penalty cases have cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, even though they rarely end in death sentences.

The cost raises an important question: Should prosecutors seek death against the wishes of victims’ families?

One of those was the case against Octavia Rogers.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office pursued the death penalty for more than 7 years but ultimately had to stop because the court found Rogers guilty except insane.

“They had their own agenda,” said one family member. “That’s how I feel about it.”

This video report is the fourth chapter in Seeking Death, an investigative series by ABC15 and ProPublica, which reviewed nearly 350 death penalty cases from 2004 to 2023.

Latest ABC15 investigations:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen