Regulators seek cause of gas leak in Chandler explosion

CHANDLER, AZ — The Arizona Corporation Commission is now in charge of the investigation into the last week’s gas leak and explosion in Chandler.

Four people were seriously hurt in the blast at Platinum Printing, located in a shopping center at Rural and Ray roads in Chandler.

Police ruled the explosion accidental. The Arizona Corporation Commission regulates utilities, so the ACC’ pipeline safety staff is communicating with Southwest Gas to investigate why the leak and explosion occurred.

The ABC15 Investigators are asking both the regulators and the company:

-Where exactly was the leak and what caused it?

-Did the leak occur in a Driscopipe M-8000 pipe, a type of pipe which had prior reliability issues?

-Did anyone know about the leak prior to the explosion, and what did they do about it?

-What is Southwest Gas doing to ensure overall gas line safety?

A Southwest Gas spokesman said he may be able to answer some of those questions by the end of the week. He added the company is committed to being “responsive, accountable, and transparent.“