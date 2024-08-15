Phoenix VA health facilities pledge improvements to emergency response

PHOENIX — The Phoenix VA Health Care System is pledging improvements to how they respond to medical emergencies on their properties after a report showed employees failed to provide lifesaving care to a veteran just outside their clinic.

A report released last month from the VA's Office of Inspector General recounts how the man died and lists 10 recommendations. On Wednesday, the VA press secretary sent ABC15 a statement saying the department will implement all the recommendations in the next few months.

After the report’s release, most members of Arizona’s Congressional delegation— signed a letter to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs asking for a briefing and details on how soon new procedures will be in place.

The OIG report did not name the man, who was in his 70s. On the day in 2013, he had just left a urology clinic appointment on the VA Hospital campus near downtown Phoenix.

He became non-responsive in the car. His family member who was driving quickly pulled up to the clinic’s entrance and went inside trying to get help.

Instead of sending out their own medical staff to help, a VA employee called 911. It took 11 minutes for Phoenix paramedics to arrive, and the man later died.

The VA OIG report found failures in emergency medical response, concerns about the quality of prior medical care provided to the man who had known heart problems, and an inadequate safety review after the man died.

In their letter dated July 25, members of Congress said this incident is a part of a “troubling pattern of inappropriate response” by the Phoenix VA Health Care System.

In an email to ABC15, the VA’s press secretary indicated the letter from the Arizona delegation and a second letter from Rep. Ruben Gallego have been received, and the department will respond directly to them.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken over the loss of this Veteran and we extend our deepest condolences to the family,” VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a written statement.

“We are looking at improving guidance within our policies related to campus emergencies,” Hayes said. “We are adding signage on how to call for help, we are offering training to the non-clinical personnel for initiating CPR in a medical emergency.”