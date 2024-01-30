Phoenix Police Department's civilian oversight director is resigning

PHOENIX — The first director of Phoenix's Office of Accountability and Transparency (OAT) has decided to resign from his position after just two years into the job.

Roger Smith was hired in December 2021 after years of debate, a record number of police shootings, and the U.S. Justice Department's civil rights investigation into Phoenix police.

Smith confirmed to ABC15 that he sent an email to the Phoenix city manager Monday afternoon saying he would resign effective February 9.

Originally tasked with the ability to conduct investigations independently or in tandem with Phoenix police internal investigators, Smith was to look at officers' use of force or allegations of misconduct. He was to make presentations to a civilian police oversight board, which could issue policy or disciplinary recommendations.

A state law signed by then-Governor Doug Ducey in 2022 severely curtailed who was allowed to investigate police conduct.

In a February 2023 interview with ABC15, Smith explained how OAT had to be scaled back, saying, "That will enable us to maintain the civilian nature of this agency."

OAT operations were mentioned in Phoenix's "Road to Reform"report, published in January to show the police department's changes since the U.S. Department of Justice began investigating possible civil rights violations in 2021.

OAT has a staff of 15 and provides "an additional layer of accountability," according to the report which also described OAT's monitoring duties:

A Memorandum of Understanding between PPD and OAT requires PPD to provide OAT access to videos, documents, and other evidence needed to monitor an investigation.77 OAT’s monitoring culminates in a publicly released Monitoring Report. The reports consider among other things the investigation’s sufficiency, tactics, timeliness, reliability, disciplinary recommendations, and policy considerations. The report also specifically notes any circumstances where OAT did not receive full or timely cooperation from PPD.

According to OAT's most recent quarterly report, the office has opened 38 monitoring cases. However, the office has yet to publicly release any monitoring reports on its website.

Before coming to Phoenix, Smith worked reviewing civilian complaints against police in Cleveland and New York City.

ABC15 has reached out to the Phoenix City Manager's Office seeking comment about the resignation.