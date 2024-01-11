Phoenix releases statement ahead of DOJ report, saying they welcome 'insights' but not consent decree

PHOENIX — As Phoenix Police Department awaits a final report stemming from the Department of Justice’s two-year investigation into the department, Phoenix PD released its own internal report Thursday outlining policies and reforms the city has already put in place.

“PPD…is well on its way to becoming the type of self-assessing, self-correcting law enforcement agency spoken about repeatedly...,” the 53-page "The Road to Reform" report states.

The Department of Justice pattern or practice probe was announced on Aug. 5, 2021. According to the city of Phoenix, federal investigators collected 20,000 police body-camera videos and more than 80,000 documents. DOJ officials have made multiple site visits and done hundreds of hours of ride-alongs.

ABC15 previously reported that city officials were “surprised and disappointed” that federal investigators wouldn't show them a draft copy of their investigation into Phoenix police.

Phoenix police say, without the DOJ report, they have “developed and implemented a large number of reforms in areas ranging from the use of force to responses to individuals experiencing mental health issues.”

The City of Phoenix and Phoenix PD say they “welcome the additional insights” that the DOJ may provide, but “they are not willing to hand over PPD’s continuing reform to a consent decree process that is complicated, expensive, and cedes control to the DOJ, an independent monitor, and a federal judge.”

Instead, city officials are asking for “remedial recommendations” to be made.

