Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel facing multiple state bar investigations

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is now facing multiple State Bar of Arizona investigations, including one not previously known to the public.

In addition to being under investigation for her public sobriety battle, Adel is facing a complaint for failing to properly supervise her office when prosecutors falsely charged dozens of protesters in 2020.

A legal organization called Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice (AACJ) filed the complaint in November.

The State Bar confirmed the matter is under investigation.

Officials for the legal oversight agency are also investigating Adel for a letter sent earlier this week by her top prosecutors.

Five MCAO division chiefs wrote the letter asking Allister Adel to resign, citing her public and ongoing struggles with alcoholism.

The letter was sent to Adel, the county board of supervisors, and the state bar.

AACJ members declined to comment on their bar complaint and did not provide a copy.

ABC15’s “Politically Charged” investigation exposed how Phoenix police and county prosecutors colluded to frame and target protesters. In one case, officials invented a gang and then charged protesters as members.

In total, 39 felony protest cases were dismissed.

Allister Adel did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.

