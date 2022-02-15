Prosecutors send letter asking Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel to resign

Multiple prosecutors with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office are asking County Attorney Allister Adel to resign, according to a letter obtained by ABC15 Tuesday.

Multiple sources said the letter was sent by Barbara Marshall, Jason Kalish, Ryan Green, Rachel Mitchell, and Beth Beringhaus.

Adel has been dealing with a public sobriety battle for months.

Last year, she admitted that she entered an out-of-state rehab facility. ABC15 later obtained correspondence showing Adel didn’t inform county supervisors that she was in treatment.

The letter obtained Tuesday goes in-depth about Adel's struggles with sobriety. Her top staff say she has not kept her promises to them and has lashed out when confronted about her problems.

It also dives into ABC15's latest investigation into Erin Otis, a prosecutor who was hired in early 2020 after leaving the bench as a judge while under judicial investigation.

The letter says Adel told Otis the day before ABC15's (dis)Honorable investigation broke she had Otis's back. Then the day of our report, Otis was placed on leave.

ABC15 has reached out to the county for comment and an official copy of the letter from prosecutors.

On Feb. 14, Adel made an alleged drunk call to a top staff member during work hours wanting to prank an employee who just resigned.

Multiple executives resigned in the wake of ABC15’s “Politically Charged” investigation, and a top-level civil division lawyer resigned earlier this month.

The MCAO communications director resigned last week and cited an “untenable situation” of using the public office to defend Adel personally about her sobriety and leadership.