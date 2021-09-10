Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel seeking treatment for alcohol use, eating disorder

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has announced she's entering treatment for stress, anxiety, an eating disorder and alcohol use.

Her office released the following statement Friday afternoon.

Read Allister Adel's full statement below.

"After a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally, I have made the decision to seek treatment for anxiety and to address unhealthy coping behaviors including an eating disorder and alcohol use. This is a very difficult announcement because I, like many others, have tried to address these issues on my own.

However, I know that if I am to be successful in my recovery, I must be honest and hold myself accountable. I have a challenging journey ahead to do better and be better for my friends, family, staff, this community and ultimately myself. I hope that you will find it in your hearts to give me the opportunity.

None of us are born perfect and life comes with unexpected challenges. We all have obstacles we face in life and this is what makes us human. I admit that I am far from perfect. For most, this is a private journey but as an elected official I know I am held to a different standard. At this time, I ask for patience as I seek to better myself for my family, my friends and our community.

I am in daily contact with my leadership team while seeking treatment to ensure the important business of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office continues. I am committed to rising to meet this challenge and I thank you for allowing me the grace to do so."

