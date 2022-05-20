Map shows clusters of past Driscopipe gas leaks in Arizona

A problematic type of natural gas pipe has deteriorated and leaked in 144 places in Arizona since 1999, according to new information about these leaks and repairs provided by Southwest Gas.

This includes at least six premature degradation leaks in Driscopipe 8000 lines since a failure in the same type of pipe fueled an explosion at a Chandler strip mall in August. That explosion, which is still under investigation, injured three print shop workers and another man from an eyeglass business.

Southwest Gas, the pipe’s manufacturer, and federal pipeline safety regulators agree that Driscopipe 8000 can prematurely blister, become brittle, crack, and leak under certain circumstances. Southwest Gas said it documented that past pipe leaks have occurred in hot, desert environments where stagnant or low-flow gas is present in narrow diameter pipes. All of the leaks were repaired.

Investigator Melissa Blasius takes some Arizona residents' concerns about clusters of past pipe leaks to Southwest Gas executives. New details are revealed, including the company’s plans to stop future leaks, in an exclusive interview airing tonight on ABC15 News at 10.

ABC15 mapped the locations of nearly all the prior degradation leaks, dating back 23 years. The map also includes the locations of the Chandler explosion leak and a leak that led to an evacuation in Scottsdale in September 2021, which also remains under investigation.

Locations in the map below are approximated from a geolocation service.

The map shows the most concentrated areas of past leaks are in the neighboring communities of Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Topock, and Golden Shores, which are in northwestern Arizona along the Colorado River.

ABC15 mapped 35 leaks in that area, based on leak location data provided by Southwest Gas to the Arizona Corporation Commission. The maps also show 17 leaks in the Yuma area, and 72 in the Phoenix metro area.

The mapping exposes how some neighborhoods have experienced two, three, or four past leaks due to prematurely degrading Driscopipe 8000 lines.

ABC15 went to some of these leak cluster neighborhoods. Residents expressed their concerns about past leaks and the potential for future dangerous gas leaks in their area.

If you suspect a natural gas leak, you are urged to immediately call 911 and your local gas company.

