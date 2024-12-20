Investigation ongoing five months after 15-year-old boy died in DCS custody

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) launched an investigation after a 15-year-old boy with diabetes died in the state’s care and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs promised accountability, but five months later no new information has been released.

"We're getting answers as quickly as possible,” Governor Hobbs said in response to ABC15’s questions at a press conference in October.

The Governor’s Office said the investigation into Christian Williams' death is ongoing, and DCS said the report is being finalized.

Christian Williams is now the second child with Type 1 diabetes to die in the state’s care. He's the second child to be allowed to refuse his insulin, the lifesaving medication he needed to live, according to police reports and a state incident report.

In an updated statement, the DCS said it recently met with the American Diabetes Association but did not say if any changes were made as a result.

The agency also said, “The Department continues to prioritize increasing the placement of children in family-like settings …”

But five months later, Christian’s family wants accountability and answers about how and why this happened to their son.

“They failed us,” said Christian’s mother, Bobbie Williams.

911 call from the group home came too late

Christian died in July while living at a Mesa group home. Staff at the facility called 911, but the call for help was ultimately too late to save Christian’s life.

“What’s going on?” the 911 dispatcher asked the woman who made the call from the group home.

“Yes. I have a youth that's refusing insulin or refusing medical help. Won't go anywhere. Now he's making weird noises on the floor,” the employee said to the dispatcher.

“He’s making a scene. Now he’s acting like he’s like dead on the floor,” the group home staff later told the 911 dispatcher.

“They could have called sooner,” said Bobbie Williams.

Christian’s father DeForrest Williams shares similar frustrations.

“We don't want what happened to him to happen to someone else's child,” said Christian’s father DeForrest Williams.

Police body camera video shows response

Body camera video obtained by the ABC15 Investigators detailed the Mesa police and Mesa fire response. The video also brought into question whether the group home’s employees were properly trained to manage Christian’s diabetes.

“So now he’s pretending he’s dead on the floor,” a female on scene told the Mesa officer.

The group home employee then told the Mesa officer, “He’s fine. He’s holding his breath.”

Christian was found unconscious when first responders arrived, according to Mesa police and fire reports he died at the hospital a few days later on July 10, 2024.

The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as diabetic ketoacidosis, a preventable condition caused by not having enough insulin.

Arizona lawmaker has also demanded accountability

Senator T.J. Shope (R-Casa Grande) has also weighed in on what happened to Christian.

“It’d be hard pressed to find an agency in worse shape at this point in time than DCS,” Sen. Shope said in a previous interview with ABC15.

Shope is the vice chairman and former chairman of the committee that oversees DCS.

“There were red flags, obviously, and bright red shining red flags that were missed completely or ignored at worst,” he said.

Another child with Type 1 diabetes died in DCS custody

The ABC15 Investigators have previously reported on the death of Jakob Blodgett, 9, who died just 18 days after being placed in DCS custody.

Jakob was a Type 1 diabetic, and he died in December of 2022. Records show he was also allowed to refuse his insulin, the lifesaving medication he needed to live, while at another group home contracted by the state.

Christian died less than two years later under similar circumstances while living in another contracted DCS group home.

Incident report shows DCS knew the group home had concerns

The state incident report from the group home where Christian was living only amplifies the family’s anger and frustration.

The report said weeks before Christian’s death, managers at the group home held an emergency child and family team meeting with DCS where they said Christian was, “in need of a higher level of care due to his medical concerns and mental health. While the team was in agreeance [agreement], there was no progress on making these changes.”

“Obviously, our goal would be to prevent any future situations like this from happening,” said Gov. Hobbs in October.

ABC15 will continue pushing for answers and asking about the status of the investigation.

Read full updated statement from DCS below:

“At this time the investigation is being finalized. Once finalized, the Department will release what is legally permissible.

The Department continues to prioritize increasing the placement of children in family-like settings and working with partner agencies to supplement the availability of beds for children with complex medical, behavioral health, and justice system-related needs.

The Department has and continues to engage in conversations with its health plan (Mercy Care DCS Comprehensive Health Plan), AHCCCS, and the American Diabetes Association. The Department recently met, and has ongoing meetings scheduled with, the Chair of Advocacy and Director of Government Affairs and Advocacy for the American Diabetes Association.

The Department plans to work with local medical professionals on resources for ongoing peer support, training, and services for children and caregivers of children with chronic medical conditions.”