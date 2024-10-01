‘They failed us’: Arizona mother demands accountability after son’s death in DCS custody

MESA, AZ — Serious questions are being raised about the Arizona Department of Child Safety after newly released records show a 15-year-old boy died in DCS custody while living at a Mesa group home.

Christian Williams, 15, is now the second child with Type 1 diabetes to die in the state’s care. The second child to be allowed to refuse his insulin, the lifesaving medication he needed to live, according to police reports and a state incident report.

“They failed us,” said Christian’s mother Bobbie Williams.

911 call from group home came too late

The call for help happened two months ago and haunts the Williams family.

“What’s going on?” the 911 dispatcher asked the woman who made the call from the group home.

“Yes. I have a youth that's refusing insulin or refusing medical help. Won't go anywhere. Now he's making weird noises on the floor,” the employee said.

“He’s making a scene. Now he’s acting like he’s like dead on the floor,” the group home staff later told the 911 dispatcher.

The call for help was ultimately too late to save Christian’s life.

“They could have called sooner,” said Bobbie Williams.

Christian was found unconscious inside the Mesa group home where he was living, according to the police report.

“They assumed because he has behavioral issues that he was faking,” said Christian’s father, DeForrest Williams.

“And he was seeking attention,” said Bobbie.

But records show they were wrong.

Police body camera video shows response

Body camera video obtained by the ABC15 Investigators details the Mesa police and Mesa fire response.

The video brings into question whether the group home’s employees were properly trained to manage Christian’s diabetes.

“So now he’s pretending he’s dead on the floor,” a female on scene told the Mesa officer.

The group home employee then told the Mesa officer, “He’s fine. He’s holding his breath.”

But once officers and paramedics get inside, the situation escalates.

The video shows Christian is unresponsive. Paramedics must physically carry him out of the bathroom where he was found.

“We need to get his heart pumping,” a paramedic said on the body camera video.

According to the Mesa police report: “Christian’s lips appeared to be blue, and his eyes were barely open.”

“Paramedics began conducting chest compressions after it was discovered he was not breathing,” the report states.

“It’s very hard for me to watch those videos and to read what happened,” said Bobbie.

Christian died at the hospital a few days later on July 10, 2024. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis, a preventable condition caused by not having enough insulin.

“I lost my baby. He was my firstborn. I'll never get him back,” said Bobbie. “We trusted the Arizona Department of Child Safety.”

Christian struggled with mental health

Christian lived with his parents his whole life, except the last seven months. As Christian got older, he started struggling with mental health. His family turned to the Arizona Department of Child Safety for help.

“We were told that they had more resources than we were able to do ourselves,” said DeForrest.

“He was in their care,” said Bobbie, while holding back tears. “And I beat myself up every day for making that decision."

Incident report shows DCS knew group home had concerns

The state incident report from Catalyst Community Corporation, the group home where Christian was living, only amplifies the family’s anger and frustration.

The report says weeks before Christian’s death managers at the group home held an emergency child and family team meeting with DCS where they said Christian was, “in need of a higher level of care due to his medical concerns and mental health. While the team was in agreeance [agreement], there was no progress on making these changes.”

“How could you?” said DeForrest.

It was also the second time in two weeks, records show, Christian needed emergency care for his diabetes while living at this group home.

“I said … what’s it’s going to take for my son to die?” Bobbie said. “And then two weeks later we get that call."

Another child with Type 1 diabetes died in DCS custody

The ABC15 Investigators have previously reported on the death of Jakob Blodgett, 9, who died just 18 days after being placed in DCS custody.

Jakob was a Type 1 diabetic, and he died in December of 2022. Records show he was also allowed to refuse his insulin, the lifesaving medication he needed to live, while at another group home contracted by the state.

Senator T.J. Shope, R-Casa Grande, demanded accountability and answers following ABC15's reporting into Jakob’s death.

“Why didn’t you learn the first time? Why didn’t you change then? Why does it have to be another child?” said Bobbie.

It’s the Arizona Department of Child Safety’s job to protect the state’s most vulnerable children and DCS pays group homes to take care of kids like Christian.

Attorney files notice of claim

Attorney Robert Pastor has filed a lawsuit against DCS and the group home in Jakob’s case.

“This is the Department of Child Safety, and they’ve lost sight of the children and the concept of safety.”

Pastor now also represents the Williams’ family and recently sent DCS and the group home a notice of claim, which is the precursor to a lawsuit.

The claim alleges, “The Arizona Department of Child Safety has a pattern and practice of placing children in foster care settings that pose an unreasonable risk of harm.”

“It’s utter disgust. Like, ‘you did this again, what is wrong with you?’” said Pastor.

Under the state’s contract and license with Catalyst Community Corporation, administrative rules state a group home must “ensure that each child in care receives all prescribed medication at the prescribed time and in the prescribed dose.”

“Instead, they sat there and said, ‘oh, he's faking it.’ And they were dead wrong. Unfortunately, that meant Christian died,” Pastor said.

For more than a year, ABC15 has asked DCS what changes have been made to prevent another tragedy. But DCS has refused to answer that question, citing the pending litigation.

“Here are two kids who are dead. What are you doing? Do we need a third?” said Pastor.

The Williams family is sharing their story because they want DCS to change and make sure no other family has to go through their pain.

“It’s not fair for a mother to go to a graveside and eat her lunch with her son,” Bobbie said while crying.

DCS launches investigation after Christian’s death

DCS responded to ABC15’s reporting and said the agency shares in the grief the family is experiencing over Christian’s tragic loss.

“At times, children come to us experiencing escalated medical and behavioral crises. Our team of providers work hard to address the child’s medical and behavioral health needs,” a DCS spokesman said in a statement.

The agency also said:

“In response to this tragedy, the Department is currently investigating this incident as well as reviewing licensing rules to determine if anything different can be done to better understand and care for youth facing extreme health challenges.”

DCS said the results of the investigation will be publicly available once complete.

ABC15 reached out to Governor Hobbs and requested an on-camera interview to discuss this failure within her state agency but the interview request was declined.

"As a social worker, I worked directly with children like Christian in the hopes of giving them a better life. This experience has guided my work throughout my career,” Governor Hobbs said in a statement. “As Governor, I continue to be committed to protecting the health and safety of all Arizonans, especially vulnerable children like Christian, and every child in DCS care. I am heartbroken by Christian’s story and extend my full condolences to his family and loved ones."

ABC15 called and sent multiple emails to the group home administrator but did not hear back by our deadline.

