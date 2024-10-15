Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs promises accountability after 15-year-old boy’s death in DCS custody

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, a former social worker, is weighing in on an ABC15 investigation following the death of 15-year-old Christian Williams in the state’s child welfare system.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked with children just like Christian and his death is a tragedy,” said Governor Hobbs during a recent press event.

Christian is the second child with Type 1 diabetes to die in the state’s care in less than two years.

The Arizona Department of Child Services has since launched an investigation into Christian’s death and the agency has said its findings will be made public.

“I can’t comment on the investigation because it is ongoing, except to say that it is absolutely something we take very seriously and we’re looking into this,” Gov. Hobbs said.

Christian, a Type 1 diabetic, died in July 2024 while living in a Mesa group home. Records show he was allowed to refuse his insulin and by the time group home staff called 911 it was ultimately too late.

Christian was found unconscious when first responders arrived, according to Mesa police and fire reports he died at the hospital a few days later. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as diabetic ketoacidosis, a preventable condition caused by not having enough insulin.

“We don't want what happened to him to happen to someone else's child,” said Christian’s father DeForrest Williams.

“I lost my baby. He was my firstborn. I'll never get him back,” Christian’s mother Bobbie Williams. “We trusted the Arizona Department of Child Safety.”

Another child with Type 1 diabetes died in DCS custody

The ABC15 Investigators have previously reported on the death of Jakob Blodgett, 9, who died just 18 days after being placed in DCS custody.

Jakob was a Type 1 diabetic, and he died in December of 2022. Records show he was also allowed to refuse his insulin, the lifesaving medication he needed to live, while at another group home contracted by the state.

Christian died less than two years later under similar circumstances while living in another contracted DCS group home.

Incident report shows DCS knew the group home had concerns

The state incident report from Catalyst Community Corporation, the group home where Christian was living, only amplifies the family’s anger and frustration.

The report says weeks before Christian’s death managers at the group home held an emergency child and family team meeting with DCS where they said Christian was, “in need of a higher level of care due to his medical concerns and mental health. While the team was in agreeance [agreement], there was no progress on making these changes.”

“Obviously our goal would be to prevent any future situations like this from happening,” said Gov. Hobbs. “We’re getting answers as quickly as possible.”

ABC15 will continue to follow up on the status of DCS’ investigation into Christian’s death.

Senator T.J. Shope, R-Casa Grande, has also demanded accountability and answers following ABC15’s reporting.

“It’s lifesaving medicine that he has to take so there’s got to be some kind of protocol,” said DeForrest, Christian’s father.

The Williams family recently put the state and group home on notice of a pending lawsuit.

Have a tip for the ABC15 Investigators? Email Investigator Jennifer Kovaleski at jennifer.kovaleski@abc15.com.