(in)Defensible: Fire officials spent public money for ‘crisis’ PR help after ABC15 investigation

PRESCOTT, AZ — After ABC15 exposed how a top Prescott-area firefighter falsely accused a man of a serious crime, his department announced it wouldn’t take any action because the incident happened “off-duty” and in his “personal capacity.”

But there was something the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority didn’t announce.

The department spent public tax dollars to hire a public relations firm to handle “crisis management” and defend its deputy chief, records show.

CAFMA agreed to a $2,500 monthly contract with the PR agency, according to a copy obtained by ABC15.

Despite the agreement, the department has not produced any additional public statements, and Fire Chief John Feddema refused to answer specific questions about his deputy chief, Dustin Parra, at a recent public meeting.

“We're continuing to work very hard to be public stewards of public trust and the finances. And I, I don't worry too much about the fact that we are trying to do our best to respond to your report, and so we'll continue to monitor the situation and try to respond as best we can,” Feddema said.

On October 9, ABC15 first reported on Matt Mussucci’s two-year legal battle to clear his name.

Back in July 2023, Deputy Chief Parra and his family accused Massucci of randomly threatening them outside a gas station and pulling a gun.

However, grainy surveillance footage would eventually show it was Parra – upset and intoxicated after his brother’s funeral -- who confronted Massucci and trapped him inside his car by holding his door open and preventing him from leaving.

That’s why Mussucci said he pulled out his handgun from his center console.

“What’s more likely? I became for no apparent reason verbally aggressive and presented a handgun and threatened them?” Massuci said during a previous interview with ABC15. “Or this drunk man, on a very emotional day in his life, chose to pick a fight with someone because of how he looked?”

Parra has ignored repeated requests for comment.

In a Facebook post published the day after ABC15’s first report on the case, CAFMA wrote: “CAFMA is aware of a recent media report involving one of our employees in their personal capacity. The matter occurred off duty and is not related to their work with CAFMA. Out of respect for all involved and the principles of due process, we are monitoring the situation. We will review and respond as appropriate to any new information that affects CAFMA’s role; otherwise, we have no further comment. We remain focused on serving our community.”

While CAFMA has yet to release anything specific about Parra or on his behalf, internal emails show the department and PR agency were working on a response.

When pressed for answers at the public meeting, Parra’s boss, Chief Feddema, told ABC15 he has had discussions about the case with the Prescott Police Department.

However, he declined to reveal specifics about what was discussed.

On the night of the July 2023 incident, records show police officers didn’t interview Parra because he was “upset and intoxicated,” but he made a personal call to a detective to request an investigation.

Massucci’s defense attorneys said it was proof that the investigation was biased from the very beginning.

Hundreds of people have criticized CAFMA online for failing to take action against Parra.

The department has also received several voicemails related to ABC15’s report, according to recordings obtained through a public records request.

“I want to know if Chief Parra has been placed on administrative leave yet for lying to the police and almost causing a man his life,” one caller said. “Those of us who actually pay taxes can’t trust the fire department to have an actual chief that can do something so despicable.”

Other callers were angry.

“What the f*** is your problem keeping that guy employed after you learned what he f***ing did? What’s your f***ing problem? Get your s*** in order.”

