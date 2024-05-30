Goodyear massage therapist pleads guilty to sexual assault, sexual abuse

GOODYEAR, AZ — A massage therapist has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges involving four victims and spend seven years in prison.

Court documents state Christopher Esteen pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop seven other felony charges.

In addition to prison, he will be subject to lifetime supervised probation, according to a copy of his plea agreement obtained by ABC15.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Blair went over the terms of Esteen’s plea agreement at a hearing earlier this month.

“You’re also going to have to register as a sex offender, do you understand that?” he asked.

“Yes sir,” Esteen replied.

Esteen worked at BackFit Health and Spine in Goodyear before his arrest in December 2022.

The business told ABC15 in a previous statement:

“We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters. What we can tell you is we terminated him prior to his arrest, and we condemn any inappropriate behavior with our patients. We have cooperated fully with law enforcement in their investigation.”

The company told ABC15 this week they didn’t have additional comment beyond the statement.

Esteen is scheduled to be formally sentenced on June 7.

He’s one of two Arizona massage therapists facing multiple criminal charges. Therapist Raul Perez Ochoa was indicted last year on charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse. Prosecutors allege there were four victims at spas in Queen Creek and Gilbert.

He has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is set for June 28.

Both Ochoa and Esteen still have their massage licenses. But they are in jail since their arrests and are not working. The Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy is waiting until their criminal cases are over to decide whether to revoke their licenses.

Police reports say Ochoa worked at El Bella Day Spa in Gilbert and Hand & Stone Day Spa in Queen Creek.

A woman who identified herself on the phone as the manager of El Bella Day Spa declined comment to ABC15.

Hand & Stone previously gave the following statement to ABC15:

“In October 2022, six months prior to his arrest, the massage therapist’s employment with Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa ended. The accused is not permitted to return to the spa. Hand & Stone will continue to cooperate with authorities in their investigation. The Queen Creek Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is an independently owned and operated franchise location.

Hand & Stone has a zero-tolerance policy related to inappropriate behavior at all locations. Franchisees adhere to a rigorous spa safety program designed to prioritize the safety of its guests and service providers. All franchise locations are trained on strict hiring and screening tools, therapist training and prevention, reporting and investigation policies.

Additionally, all Hand & Stone guests are provided with a Customer Bill of Rights when they enter the spa and are informed by the massage therapist that an attention button exists under the table if they or the therapist becomes uncomfortable. Ultimately, Hand & Stone has an uncompromising commitment to creating and maintaining a safe and respectful environment for its guests and service providers.”

The company told ABC15 this week they didn’t have additional comment beyond the statement.

