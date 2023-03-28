Goodyear massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching clients keeps massage license

GOODYEAR, AZ — A Goodyear massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching clients last year is being allowed to keep his massage license for now.

The Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy postponed taking action on Christopher Esteen’s massage therapy license on Monday, even though the board said eight potential victims have come forward to Goodyear Police.

He worked at BackFit Health and Spine in Goodyear before his arrest in December.

The Massage Board’s disciplinary website lists him as having an active license with no disciplinary issues.

But the board’s attorney, Jeanne Galvin, said the criminal court system has barred Esteen from performing massages while he awaits trial. She said she is in discussions with Esteen’s attorney to surrender his license or agree to a suspension.

Court records say a client of Esteen’s contacted Goodyear police on October 10, 2022, complaining he groped her during a September 20 massage. Police interviewed Esteen who denied the allegations. Goodyear Police placed the case on inactive status awaiting more information, according to court records.

Then, on December 13, a second client said she was inappropriately touched during a massage at the same Goodyear location. Esteen was arrested in late December and later indicted on one count of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

The board’s investigator, David Elson, said Esteen did not inform the board that he was arrested within 10 days of his arrest, which is required by the board under state law.

Galvin told the board on Monday that taking action on Esteen’s massage license, which is in an administrative manner, could jeopardize the criminal prosecution.

She said she believes the public is protected because Esteen signed an agreement not to work as a massage therapist while awaiting trial. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has set a June 8 trial date.

The board’s decision not to suspend Esteen’s license is a departure from how the board has handled recent cases involving sexual misconduct allegations. The board over the last year has typically issued summary suspensions to therapists arrested or otherwise accused of sexual misconduct. This has prevented therapists from working while the board investigates the allegations.

Neither Esteen nor any representative for him spoke at Monday’s meeting.

BackFit Health and Spine in Goodyear released a statement Monday, saying they cannot comment on ongoing legal matters.

“What we can tell you is we terminated him prior to his arrest, and we condemn any inappropriate behavior with our patients. We have cooperated fully with law enforcement in their investigation,” the statement said.

