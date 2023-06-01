Gilbert police arrest massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting female victims

GILBERT, AZ — A man has been arrested, accused of committing sexual assault while he was working as a massage therapist.

Gilbert police say 45-year-old Raul Perez Ochoa worked in the East Valley as a freelance massage therapist.

Ochoa is accused on at least three occasions of sexually assaulting female victims during massage sessions. During at least one incident, Ochoa is accused of locking the victim inside of the massage room before sexually assaulting her. He's accused of forcing the victims to remove clothing beyond their comfort level before sexually assaulting them in each incident. Ochoa worked at El Bella Day Spa in Gilbert as well as Hand & Stone Massage in Queen Creek during the alleged assaults.

A booking photo from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows his hair style and facial hair have changed drastically over time, changing his appearance.

MCSO

Ochoa faces seven charges related to sexual assault and one charge of kidnapping.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of Ochoa to contact their local police department or Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.