Former 'doomsday mom' prosecutor weighs in ahead of first Arizona trial

PHOENIX — Opening statements in Lori Daybell's first Arizona case are set to take place on Monday, April 7. The so-called "doomsday mom" has already been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Idaho. Now, she is returning to the Valley, where her entire twisted and tragic story began. The 51-year-old is accused of conspiring to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece's ex-husband here in Maricopa County.

The first trial will focus on the death of Vallow. In the high-profile case, Daybell will represent herself, which some in the law community are calling "unprecedented".

"Lori is fundamentally a narcissist," said Prosecutor Rachel Smith. "It's Lori's world, and in Lori's world, the rest of us are just bit actors. We will likely see that in the courtroom."

Smith was brought in to help prosecute Daybell's case in Idaho involving the death of her two kids and her new husband's first wife. Smith's team secured a conviction.

The prosecutor now plans to watch as much as she can of Daybell's trial in the Valley. Smith said she believes there will be new, never-before-seen evidence revealed when the trial kicks off Monday.

"In Idaho, we did not put all of the evidence from Arizona before the jury," said Smith. One, because we shouldn't have. Two, because the court really kept it narrow to that evidence that helped the jury understand the entire context surrounding the death of Tylee [Ryan], JJ [Vallow], and Tammy [Daybell], because that was our focus."

Opening statements are set for Monday, and the events of the trial will play out on camera and over a 30-minute delayed live stream.

"The judge rightfully appointed standby counsel," said Smith. "It's very clear that Lori is consulting them. Lori is a very smart woman. If Lori doesn't see it going her way, she will likely lean on counsel, but this is Lori's stage, and she's going to play to whatever audience she can."

Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband. Back in 2019, her brother Alex Cox shot and killed Charles Vallow in the East Valley. Cox, at the time, claimed self-defense. In December of that year, Cox died of apparent natural causes.

"I am very interested to see how much of the inner play between Alex and Lori comes in," said Smith. "The person who pulled the trigger is dead."

ABC15 also sat down with Ashley Adams, a former prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office, ahead of trial to get even more legal perspective on what the courtroom will be like with Daybell at the reigns of her defense.

"One of the dangers, of course, of her representing herself is that she could make statements or engage in, you know, a conversation with the witness," said Adams. "And those statements can ultimately be used against her."

But defending herself is Daybell's constitutional right.

Adams said everyone in court could be in for a "wild ride", but if needed, the Judge could choose to step in. She said a concern she would have is Daybell possibly being argumentative with witnesses, which is prohibited.

During jury selection and a motions hearing at the end of March, Daybell was seen frequently talking to her two legal advisors.

"The idea is that they keep her apprised of procedural issues, protocols, things like that, so that the judge doesn't have to deal with that," said Adams.

Adams is expecting to hear more objections from prosecutors and possibly a more emotional approach by Daybell during her opening statement.

"I probably prepare my opening statement from the minute I get a case," said Adams. "So, you know, it takes months and months to develop your theory, your strategy. I even practice and prepare very specific words that I want to use in an opening statement because you have a theme that goes along with your case. And this all takes years and years of experience and skill. I sort of envision Miss Vallow [Daybell] getting up there just saying 'I'm innocent, I didn't do this,' and maybe providing some details; but I don't anticipate that there'll have been a lot of strategy that went into this."

ABC15 will be live streaming the trial and will have daily coverage of what plays out in court.

Daybell's second case involving her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, will be tried separately at a later date.