Two adults, two teens arrested after aggravated robbery in church parking lot

GILBERT — Gilbert police are pursuing criminal charges against teen suspects in a November attack in a church parking lot.

Gilbert police told ABC15 that two adults and two juveniles have been arrested after an aggravated robbery on November 13. One of the teen suspects, Noah Pennington, 18, was arrested on January 3. He already faces criminal charges in three other felony cases.

According to police, the adult victim in the case said he was robbed of his backpack near Greenfield and Guadalupe roads. ABC15 has learned the attack happened in the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints location. Gilbert officers said the robbery was also related to a drug transaction.

Police said they submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and recommended charges on all four suspects. An MCAO spokesperson said the case is under review.

On Thursday, Gilbert's police chief said his officers have arrested nine people in teen assault cases since late October. Investigators continue to work on other assault cases involving youth dating back to 2022. In some cases, police said the victims recently came forward or new videos were provided.