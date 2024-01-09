Combs High School cancels basketball game against ALA-Gilbert

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Combs High School has canceled its boys' and girls' basketball games against American Leadership Academy in Gilbert.

The games were set for January 11 and 25.

Combs was the school 16-year-old Preston Lord attended. The teen was assaulted at a Queen Creek Halloween party and later died.

ABC15 received a statement from the school district regarding the cancellation of the games. The statement explained this was due “to the highly sensitive nature of recent events” along with the level of commentary and concern shared by community members.

Officials stated those factors drove the school’s decision, which ABC15 was told was made in consultation with the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA).

ABC15 learned this decision came after another game, against Mesquite High School, had to be postponed in December. The J.O Combs Unified School District confirmed a letter was sent to parents that said during the JV basketball game on December 6 a player from the opposing team, “made inappropriate comments regarding the situation involving Preston Lord.”

The letter said the player was removed from the game, but his comments upset members of both the JV and Varsity teams.

When the letter was sent, the Combs Athletic Director said a full investigation into the incident would be conducted. ABC15 has sent an email to the school asking for an update on the outcome of that investigation.

At that time, in December, the Combs AD also said that they would look at the basketball schedule and review it for other potential games that could place the team in an “uncomfortable position”.