East Valley group home worker arrested in sex crimes case

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A worker at a Queen Creek group home has been arrested and accused of having sex with a teenage girl in his care.

Christopher Lamont Allen, 48, worked at Desert Lily Academy, which has a residential treatment program.

According to court documents, he supervised the kids overnight. The alleged victim is a foster child from out of state who had been living at the facility.

This week, the girl reported to other staff members that Allen had sex with her, according to Queen Creek police.

Authorities said security video showed Allen and the teen going into a closet together twice in the middle of the night on July 27.

Queen Creek police who interviewed Allen said he denied having sexual contact with the teen girl, and he said he took her to the closet to retrieve a tampon and a towel or clothes.

Allen is being held on $150,000 bond.