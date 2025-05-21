DOJ closes probe, retracts Biden administration findings in Phoenix PD investigation

PHOENIX — The Department of Justice is closing its investigation into Phoenix police, along with retracting findings made in its multi-year investigation into the department.

The DOJ made the announcement Wednesday, and Phoenix PD was among six departments included in the list of investigations that will be ended.

ABC15 reported last month that the DOJ froze all police reform actions across the country under President Trump's administration, including the potential federal oversight of the Phoenix Police Department that seemed imminent just a year ago.

At the state level, Senate President Warren Petersen previously asked the DOJ to completely rescind the report on the Phoenix Police Department.

The investigation into the department was spearheaded in part by ABC15 investigations into the department's actions following multiple events involving police, including officer-involved shootings and use of force during protests in the city.

