Deaf man beaten by Phoenix police files $3.5 million claim

PHOENIX — The deaf man repeatedly punched and tasered by Phoenix police officers in August has filed a $3.5 million notice of claim against the city.

Attorneys for Tyron McAlpin filed the claim on November 18, records show.

“Phoenix police officers Benjamin Harris and Kyle Sue attacked, beat, and tased Tyron,” wrote attorney Jesse Showalter. “After they attacked Tyron, Officers Harris and Sue, along with Officer Jorge Acosta, falsified charges against Tyron that resulted in his wrongful incarceration for 24 days.”

McAlpin was arrested on August 19, 2024, and charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault. Officers initially went after McAlpin based on false and unverified allegations from another man.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dropped McAlpin’s charges the week after ABC15 broadcast video of the arrest, which drew national outrage.

The Phoenix Police Department said the case is still under an ongoing internal investigation.

The two key officers involved in McAlpin’s arrest remain on administrative leave.

