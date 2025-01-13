City of Phoenix distances itself from COPMEA social group

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is now distancing itself from a municipal employee social group after misconduct accusations.

This comes after ABC15 aired a story in December with members' allegations. including manipulating votes and mismanaging member dues, against leaders of the City of Phoenix Municipal Employees Association.

COPMEA promotes itself as a nonprofit social organization to foster a "spirit of loyalty and service" among its members. Approximately 3,500 Phoenix city workers and retirees pay dues to the group that was founded in 1957.

COPMEA arranges group vacations, social events for families, sports outings, local business discounts, and a shop with city logo merchandise.

While COPMEA is a nonprofit organization, the office for the group is inside a city building. The leaders are city employees or retirees, and the members pay their dues directly out of their paychecks.

Multiple sources tell ABC15 that COPMEA leaders met with the city manager Monday. According to those sources, COPMEA will no longer be able to operate an office in a city building, effective March 17, and the group will no longer be able to collect dues through automatic payroll deductions.

Christine Adrian, who's been a COPMEA member for approximately 25 years, said the group is a great way to network with co-workers.

"When you go there and then you see them in the office, you say, 'Oh yeah, I remember you from COPMEA. How are you doing?'" Adrian said.

In late October, Adrian posted on Facebook that she was attending a Halloween event when she was provided a ballot to vote for in the group's vice president election. She said the incumbent's name had already been selected on the ballot.

"I was just concerned," said Adrian. When she approached COPMEA's president at the event, Adrian said "You don’t just pass out tainted ballots like this one?" Adrian described the president as "very apologetic."

But the issue snowballed, and within days, COPMEA sent a letter to members saying both the president and vice president had decided to step down and resign from their positions.

Since then, Adrian and others have raised additional concerns about the integrity of COPMEA's leaders. ABC15 has obtained documents that question whether some board members received free out-of-state trips or dinners paid for by "credits" or member dues. Other board members have been accused of bringing extra guests to member events without paying the higher "non-member" price.

"Not only am I being taken advantage of, so are so many COPMEA members," Adrian said.

Two other COPMEA board members told ABC15 they share members' concerns about some leaders receiving free trips and discounted tickets.

While COPMEA is a nonprofit organization, the office for the group is inside a city building. The leaders are city employees or retirees, and the members pay their dues directly out of their paychecks.

ABC15 reached out to both the Phoenix City Manager's Office and COPMEA board members seeking comment Monday.

Sources tell ABC15 the city manager plans to send a memo to city staff this week explaining the changes.

Got a news tip? You can reach Melissa by email at melissa.blasius@abc15.com or call 602-803-2506. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @MelissaBlasius or Facebook.