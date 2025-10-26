Caring adults and accountability can prevent foster kid runaways 

PHOENIX — Group homes, licensed by the Arizona Department of Child Safety, need more caring adults and accountability, according to foster kids who have lived in several of these facilities.

There are approximately 8,300 kids total in DCS out-of-home care.

Instead of family-based homes, about 1,400 Arizona foster kids are living in group homes or other congregate care facilities. Most are teenagers, and many have complex needs, according to reports from DCS.

Stephanie Hacke just turned 18, and she estimates she lived in 20 group homes while growing up. She said she ran away at least four times.

“They don't care. The door is open. You can leave,” Hacke said. As of August, DCS had more than 90 foster kids classified as runaway, missing, or abducted.

In the last year, two Arizona girls who ran away from their group homes were later discovered murdered. ABC15 is looking into what led to their deaths as part of our DCS: State of Failure investigation .

Hacke said several group homes failed to provide her basic needs, including timely medical care for injuries.

“There were a couple of times where we didn't have food, so we had to call the DCS hotline,” Hacke said.

She said she often felt unprotected while in care.

“In the first group home I went to, I actually got jumped by a 17-year-old girl when I was 11 years old,” Hacke said.

Hacke attended a Congregate Care Coalition meeting in Mesa on Friday night. During that meeting, foster youth shared similar group home experiences and proposed solutions with several state legislators.

She said she was able to stay at one group home, which she said was the best place, for more than a year.

“They actually want to build a relationship with the girls,” Hacke said. “They take you out, they give you stuff to look forward to, basically, and they will take you to the hospital if you ask.”

Hacke said more group homes should be able to make kids feel safe, so they don’t want to run away.