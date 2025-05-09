Blueacorn founders scheduled for wire fraud trial

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One of the founders of Blueacorn, a COVID-19-era company that helped process Paycheck Protection Program loans, is scheduled to go to trial for wire fraud charges in June.

Stephanie Hockridge started the financial tech company in Scottsdale with her husband Nathan Reis. Now they both face federal charges: one count of conspiracy and four counts of wire fraud.

Hockridge's trial is scheduled to start on June 9, and Reis's trial is scheduled for August. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

This week, prosecutors filed a 91-page list of exhibits for Hockridge's trial.

The evidence includes dozens of WhatsApp encrypted messages discussing Blueacorn business. The other exhibits are text messages about a loan application that "looks like fraud" and one person's "connection to a hitman."

There's also a photo of a woman in a bathtub holding stacks of money to her ears.

A superseding indictment filed Thursday alleged the couple "and their coconspirators fabricated documents including payroll records, tax documents, and bank statements" for PPP loans for themselves and others.

The indictment also accuses the couple of charging borrowers "a kickback based on the percentage of their loans that were funded."

Hockridge is also a former ABC15 News anchor.