FLAGSTAFF, AZ — An Arizona dentist’s license is now suspended after state regulators say he used household pliers on a patient during surgery.

The dentist allegedly used the non-sterile pliers to try to remove the patient's tooth.

His license is now suspended pending a hearing after the dentist's own assistant reported that incident as well as several other alleged violations.

