Arizona election system loophole permits ineligible felons to register to vote

PHOENIX — A loophole in the Arizona election system exists which allows felons to register to vote even when they are legally ineligible.

During a three-month investigation, ABC15 found dozens of people with felony convictions who asked former Phoenix mayoral candidate Tim Seay for help restoring their civil rights. The ex-offenders now say their rights were never restored by a judge and they ended up illegally registered to vote.

RELATED: Dozens of Arizona felons were illegally registered to vote

"I'm not surprised at all," said state Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, who is the Government Committee's chairwoman.

Why can't Arizona election officials independently verify whether a voter applicant is an ineligible felon? ABC15's Melissa Blasius investigates the election system loophole tonight on ABC15 News at 10.

"That's one of the biggest problems that we have, and that's one of the things that we were hoping to try to fix," said Adrian Fontes, a former Maricopa County recorder who is now a Democratic candidate for Arizona secretary of state.

RELATED: How Arizona felons can restore their rights, vote legally again