How Arizonans can restore their rights, vote legally again

PHOENIX — Arizona has stricter laws than most states on barring felons from voting, and the civil rights restoration process varies depending on one's criminal convictions.

By law, people who are convicted of a felony in Arizona lose their right to vote, serve jury duty, run for public office, or possess a gun.

Some states never restrict a felon from voting. Most states have allowed felons to vote as soon as they are released from prison or complete their sentence.

However, Arizona is one of seven states with hybrid models where some felons are disenfranchised permanently or some felons have extra steps or waiting periods to restore rights, according to the ACLU. Only two states permanently disenfranchise felons.

ABC15 recently uncovered how some felons in Maricopa County were being illegally registered to vote.

The consequence for failing to follow Arizona's rules could be additional prison time. Felons who illegally register to vote could be charged with a Class 6 felony.

Convicted felons who actually cast a ballot, without first restoring their civil rights, could be charged with a Class 5 felony.

First-time felons convicted of a single felony offense, can automatically restore their civil rights, but not their gun rights, once they meet certain criteria. They must complete all their prison and probation time, and they must pay all their restitution. After that, they may register to vote.

All other felons must apply for rights restoration in superior court in the county where they were convicted, according to Arizona law.

Maricopa County Superior Court provides application forms online and in the court's law library. In order to apply, a felon must have an absolute discharge from prison, must have paid all restitution and fees, and wait two years after the date of absolute discharge. Each county has its own restoration of rights form and felons must fill out a separate application for each criminal case.

"Once you fill out the application and you submit it to the court and you wait a time period, they'll mail you a notification whether or not it's been restored," said defense attorney Ken Countryman.

Countryman said it can take three to five months for court administrators to research the application and forward it to a judge to make a ruling.

"It's actually illegal for you to register to vote or to vote before you get that order," Countryman said.

Felons in Arizona can also restore rights by asking a judge to set aside a judgment.

No felon automatically gets gun rights restored, and additional rules specify who can qualify to possess a firearm again. Firearm restoration applications are sometimes combined on the same forms as civil rights restorations or set aside requests.