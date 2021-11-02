Several Arizona felons were illegally registered to vote

Multiple Arizona felons say their names were illegally added to the voter rolls this year after they reached out to the same Valley politician for help.

Felons are ineligible to register to vote in Arizona unless they first get their civil rights restored, which often requires a court order. Failure to do so is a felony.

Trina Nash said she wanted to do the process right, so she connected with a former mayoral candidate offering free civil rights restoration services this summer. She provided him with personal information, including a copy of her driver license and a partial Social Security number.

"I was kind of confused why I didn't have to sign any kind of court documents for him to restore my rights," Trina Nash said. "I feel silly because I should have known."

Within days, Nash received her voter registration, but when she double-checked with the courts, she found her civil rights had not been restored.

Nash said she realized she was illegally registered to vote.

"I'm definitely not trying to commit felonies; I don't even like to speed," Nash said.

Nash is now working to cancel her registration.