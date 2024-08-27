Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego condemns Phoenix DOJ report

PHOENIX — An Arizona congressman, with ties to Phoenix's mayor and a police union endorsement, wrote a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Department of Justice saying he was "deeply concerned" about the DOJ's approach to reforming policing in Phoenix.

In June, the DOJ concluded a three-year pattern or practice investigation, finding Phoenix violated civil rights in several areas including excessive force, racial discrimination, and treatment of people experiencing homelessness.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, sent his letter to Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke. It said, "It is clear a pattern or practice of civil rights violations does not exist - and it is certainly not the kind of situation Congress envisioned when it gave DOJ the authority to conduct investigations of this type."

Citing the DOJ's findings report, Rep. Gallego references "a mere 120 or so unspecified incidents," which is an "exceptionally small fraction of one percent of all service calls." Gallego added officers from 12 of the 120 incidents were disciplined "demonstrating a clear commitment to upholding the law and the high standards of conduct expected of police."

The ABC15 Investigators are digging deep into the DOJ report into the department. See the full guide breaking down dozens of the individual cases reviewed by the DOJ here.

The letter was posted to Facebook by The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, which is Phoenix's largest officers union.

PLEA's post said, "We've been working with the Congressman for weeks to get his condemnation of the DOJ investigation and subsequent report. He had responded."

Gallego's letter comes one day after the Arizona Police Association, an umbrella police association that includes PLEA, announced its endorsement of Gallego in his U.S. Senate campaign. Gallego is running against Republican Kari Lake.

Lake posted on X about the DOJ's findings back in June, also condemning the report:

"Their assertion that Phoenix PD engaged in discrimination is a politically driven conclusion, & does not reflect the reality of the fantastic work our officers do on the streets," wrote Lake. "This is nothing but the latest power grab by federal bureaucrats intent on taking over & controlling local policing across the country."

The outcome of the DOJ’s investigation of @PhoenixPolice was predetermined.



Their assertion that Phoenix PD engaged in discrimination is a politically driven conclusion, & does not reflect the reality of the fantastic work our officers do on the streets every day to protect… https://t.co/aw2bemw257 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 13, 2024

Clarke has indicated the DOJ's likely path forward would be a negotiated consent decree to impose wide-ranging reforms supervised by a federal judge and a contracted independent monitor.

In his letter to Clark Tuesday, Gallego wrote imposing a consent decree has "a mixed record at best of improving public safety results" and is "also tremendously expensive." Instead, He urged the DOJ to enter into a technical assistance letter. Past technical assistance letters generally involve fewer reforms and no independent monitoring.

Rep. Gallego is also the former husband of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. In recent weeks Mayor Gallego has also spoken out in favor of alternatives to a DOJ consent decree.