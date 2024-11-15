Watch Now
Are Phoenix officers who violently arrested a deaf man under criminal investigation?

During the violent arrest sparked by a false allegation, McAlpin was repeatedly punched and tasered by Officers Ben Harris and Kyle Sue
A Black man, who is deaf and has cerebral palsy is facing felony aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges after he was repeatedly punched and tasered by a pair of Phoenix police officers. The violent and rapid arrest of Tyron McAlpin raises serious questions and could serve as a test case for Phoenix and the Department of Justice as the two battle over whether the police department in America’s fifth-largest city needs federal oversight. Acting on false claims from a White man under investigation, body camera video shows officers unexpectedly go after McAlpin, punch him in the head at least 10 times, Taser him four times, and wrap their arms around his neck. Read more at ABC15.com/investigations
PHOENIX — A special unit within the Phoenix Police Department is investigating the violent arrest of a deaf man that drew national outrage.

In response to a question asking whether officers were under criminal investigation, a spokesperson confirmed the case is being reviewed by the Special Investigation Detail (SID).

“The Special Investigations Detail is reviewing the actions of the officers, which is not uncommon. That review is ongoing,” according to an emailed statement.

The SID handles criminal allegations involving city employees and other high-profile matters, records show.

ABC15 learned an SID detective showed up at the home of Tyron McAlpin unexpectedly last week to speak to him about his arrest on August 19.

McAlpin instructed the detective to contact his lawyers.

During the violent arrest sparked by a false allegation, McAlpin was repeatedly punched and tasered by Officers Ben Harris and Kyle Sue.

The ongoing SID review is in addition to an ongoing internal disciplinary investigation into the officers’ actions.

The department claims that the internal probe was launched on August 30.

For nearly two months, police and prosecutors pushed criminal charges against McAlpin and did not disclose that the officers were under investigation – even as they testified in court about the case.

The criminal case against McAlpin was dismissed after ABC15’s reporting gained widespread attention.

