Are Phoenix officers who violently arrested a deaf man under criminal investigation?

PHOENIX — A special unit within the Phoenix Police Department is investigating the violent arrest of a deaf man that drew national outrage.

In response to a question asking whether officers were under criminal investigation, a spokesperson confirmed the case is being reviewed by the Special Investigation Detail (SID).

“The Special Investigations Detail is reviewing the actions of the officers, which is not uncommon. That review is ongoing,” according to an emailed statement.

RELATED: Phoenix officers repeatedly punch, Taser deaf Black man with cerebral palsy

The SID handles criminal allegations involving city employees and other high-profile matters, records show.

ABC15 learned an SID detective showed up at the home of Tyron McAlpin unexpectedly last week to speak to him about his arrest on August 19.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

McAlpin instructed the detective to contact his lawyers.

During the violent arrest sparked by a false allegation, McAlpin was repeatedly punched and tasered by Officers Ben Harris and Kyle Sue.

The ongoing SID review is in addition to an ongoing internal disciplinary investigation into the officers’ actions.

The department claims that the internal probe was launched on August 30.

For nearly two months, police and prosecutors pushed criminal charges against McAlpin and did not disclose that the officers were under investigation – even as they testified in court about the case.

The criminal case against McAlpin was dismissed after ABC15’s reporting gained widespread attention.

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.