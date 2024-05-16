Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

ABC15 Investigators honored with two major awards

Both projects were led by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Dave Biscobing
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 14:14:09-04

PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators are being honored for a pair of ongoing investigations into police and prosecutorial misconduct.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced that ABC15 will receive two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

“Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” according to the RTDNA website.

The Murrow Awards separately recognized two ABC15 series of reports: “Too Unwell to Testify” in the Continuing Coverage Category; and “Retal(1A)tion” in the News Series category.

Null

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable.

Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Both projects were led by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing.

In “Too Unwell to Testify,” the station exposed how a top Phoenix homicide detective, who’s married to an assistant chief, repeatedly mishandled evidence and then claimed to be too sick to answer for the mistakes.

“Retal(1A)tion” revealed how Valley police and prosecutors routinely violated people’s First Amendment rights and targeted critics.

The awarded projects will now advance to the Murrow Award’s national competition.

Latest ABC15 investigations:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo