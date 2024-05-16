ABC15 Investigators honored with two major awards

PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators are being honored for a pair of ongoing investigations into police and prosecutorial misconduct.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced that ABC15 will receive two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

“Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” according to the RTDNA website.

The Murrow Awards separately recognized two ABC15 series of reports: “Too Unwell to Testify” in the Continuing Coverage Category; and “Retal(1A)tion” in the News Series category.

Both projects were led by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing.

In “Too Unwell to Testify,” the station exposed how a top Phoenix homicide detective, who’s married to an assistant chief, repeatedly mishandled evidence and then claimed to be too sick to answer for the mistakes.

“Retal(1A)tion” revealed how Valley police and prosecutors routinely violated people’s First Amendment rights and targeted critics.

The awarded projects will now advance to the Murrow Award’s national competition.