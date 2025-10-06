Important dates to know ahead of November's all-mail jurisdictional election

We’re inching closer to November’s all-mail jurisdictional election, and there are a few key dates that voters should know.

According to Maricopa County officials, here are the upcoming dates of importance:



October 6: Voter registration deadline

October 8: Ballots mailed

October 24: Last day to request a replacement ballot by mail

October 28: Last day to mail back your ballot

November 4: Election Day

In this election, election officials say, "All eligible voters will receive a ballot in the mail even if they are not signed up to receive ballots in the mail."

Voters can return the completed ballots by mail, drop them off in secure ballot drop boxes or voting locations, or vote a replacement ballot in person.

Learn more about the November election and check your voting status here.